Food Bank to receive donation from Methodist Healthcare Ministries

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Our local food bank is receiving a donation from a nonprofit to continue to help those during times of need.

On Friday morning, the South Texas Food Bank will receive $250,000 dollars from the Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas.

Since the start of the pandemic and the winter storm that took place in February, the food bank has seen an increase in demand of over 200 percent.

The funds will go to replenishing the food supply and support relief efforts from the storm.

The funding was part of the over $2.7 million dollars donated to organizations across Methodist Healthcare Ministries who are helping those impacted the most.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.