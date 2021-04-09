Help Casa de Misericordia with a simple donation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A local shelter that provides help and comfort for women is asking for donations to continue to carry out its mission.

Casa de Misericordia is a shelter that is always available for women and their children who need a place to stay when they experience any kind of abuse; however, the organization can use some help itself.

This weekend, they will be hosting a donation drive, collecting toiletries for the shelter.

The drive will take place at Brown Hyundai of Laredo, located at 2420 Jacaman on Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

Some of the items they are hoping to receive are deodorant, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, body lotion, hair and hair scrunchies.

At this time, the organization is not accepting monetary donations.

