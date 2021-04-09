Advertisement

Laredo Health Authority speaks on vaccine hesitancy in our community

Four groups of people fit several factors that impact vaccination
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city’s Health Authority is speaking out on concerns about vaccine hesitancy in Laredo.

In a statement provided to KGNS, Dr. Victor Trevino says, “As we see vaccinations slowing down, sometimes what appears to be vaccine hesitancy is more related to vaccine access and area specific outreach. In a medically underserved border community, several factors such as language, economics, access to technology, are some of the factors that impact vaccination.”

He goes on to mention four groups of people that fit this criteria:

1) Families that work and go to school here but live in Nuevo Laredo;

2) Individuals without transportation and/or access to a computer;

3) Individuals that do not have mastery of the english language and/or have literacy hurdles;

4) Individuals that live from paycheck to paycheck and can’t afford to take a day off.

