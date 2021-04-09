Laredo port closes amid protest in Nuevo Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A protest across the border closes a Laredo port of entry on Friday morning.

People were seen protesting against the Mexican National Guard on the Mexican side of the Gateway to the America’s Bridge, also known as bridge one.

Nuevo Laredo residents and people in the area are asking the National Guard to leave.

As a result, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have closed down the bridge, the protesters have not crossed into the U.S side.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.