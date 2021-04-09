Local boxer earns national title

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo has a long history of great boxers and after this past weekend, a new name will be added to that landscape, as a young female wins a national championship and now heads overseas with U.S.A. boxing.

Eighteen year old Jennifer Lozano is now a national champion, but has bigger dreams of taking the next steps to becoming a world champion, and she knows what it takes to get there.

”While I’m asleep, I feel like someone else is working harder than me. So I’m like, I can’t go, I need to work harder and push past my limits. I’m tired I know someone else is five times more tired than me, so I need to be ten times more tired.”

Lozano has been climbing between the ropes for the past nine years, but what sparked her love for the sport might surprise you.

”Fight a lot in the streets because as a kid I was an obese child and they would bully me a lot the same kids my grade would jump me and I would get in a lot of fights.”

That’s what made Lozano want to compete, but what drives Lozano to push even harder are the ones that doubt her becoming a female boxer to compete from a small city.

”Peers or whoever tend to push us down. ‘Ah, you’re from Laredo, oh you won’t make it that far.’ You’re going to have to get out of Laredo and I stayed here and I’m making it pretty big right now and I’m going to become bigger. I want to be an inspiration that you can do it as long as you are determined to do it. Use that pain and frustration to do it and prove them wrong.”

All her hard work and discipline has paid off. Now determined to train even harder, especially after the rush she felt after putting on the national championship blue jacket....

”Man like knowing and feeling the hit of a woman it was crazy and an experience I would do again I would do it again.”

After celebrating a great victory and using those who doubted her as fuel... Jennifer encourages anyone to go after what they want.

”Okay watch me do it… give me time.. It’s not always a straight path. If it were easy anyone and everybody would do it, but it’s not.”

She says that is the mindset you need to have when doing anything.

Jennifer is now ranked number one in the U.S.

This title has earned her spot in the U.S.A. female boxing team that will be competing internationally.

She wasn’t the only female to win.

Kaylee Aleman also brought home a championship in the girls intermediate 85 pound division.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.