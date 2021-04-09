Advertisement

Police searching for man wanted for reception hall shooting

Police are searching for 34-year-old Lester Herrera, who has a felony warrant for his arrest, for the deadly conduct discharge of firearm.
Lester Herrera, age 33
Lester Herrera, age 33
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has released its most wanted person of the week for a shooting which resulted in one death over Easter weekend.

The case began Monday, April 5th when officers responded to shooting call by the 4500 block of McPherson Road. Through the investigation it was revealed that Herrera shot a gun several times inside a reception hall.

If anyone has information about Herrera, you are asked to contact Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

