Programs help arm elderly against the virus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There is good news to report on the number of COVID cases in the nation’s nursing homes: data shows a 96% decline in new COVID cases among senior residents since the peak in December of last year.

The City of Laredo is also declaring success, highlighting its Homebound and Save our Seniors programs with close to 2,000 elderly individuals being vaccinated.

With issues like immigration, voter fraud, and now gun control coming to the forefront, city leaders want Laredoans to still keep in mind, variants are spreading and our main focus should be on getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The CDC continues to advise caution and patience as we’re seeing surges throughout the county with five states accounting for 43% cases in the U.S.,” said Doctor Victor Trevino.

“Don’t do it just for yourselves, do it for the people around,” said Chief Guillermo Heard. “Do it for your grandma, your tia.... do it for everyone around you. The vaccine helps. It’s effective. We have a lot in our community- if there’s an opportunity to get the vaccine and you are eligible, you should take it.”

City officials continue to express urgency for people over 50 and those with preexisting conditions to get vaccinated,

The HEART program, which stands for Health Equity Assurance Response Team, and the Save Our Seniors Program has already vaccinated close to 2,000 home bound and elderly individuals in our community.

The city is reporting data that suggests over a 100,000 people in Laredo have already received at least one dose of the available vaccines.

“It is important for each one of us to serve as an advocate for COVID-19 vaccine,” said Richard Chamberlain. “We need everyone that is eligible to get vaccinated. This will help to bring the pandemic to an end.”

The columns in pink show Laredo behind both Austin and San Antonio in terms of infections, but experts want to remind us we are not in the clear.

“If you’re not cautious locally, this is the definition of a perfect storm that we are facing, potentially more contagions. Variants such as the B117 variant, COVID fatigue and all large amounts of our more mobile and younger populations not being vaccinated.”

Trevino adds local hospitals are still dealing with severe staffing issues and heavily relying on the state medical staff that is actually helping to support existing overall operations.

“They’re just not enough local health professionals to back fill these positions and this is a critical situation which brings to the light the urgent need to invest in a public health infrastructure that has been medically undeserved for decades.”

The White House reported over 76% of seniors have have had at least their first shot, and locally there are still openings at various sites where you can get vaccinated.

The president announced that all adult Americans will eligible to be vaccinated by April 19th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.