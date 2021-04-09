Texas lawmakers respond to abuse allegations at migrant facilities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott announced an investigation into allegations of migrant children abuse.

Governor Abbott says Texas Health and Human Services received tips alleging child abuse and neglect at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, which temporarily houses migrant children.

Now, lawmakers are responding.

“This facility is a health and safety nightmare,” said Abbott.

Following claims of sexual assault, malnutrition, and the spread of COVID-19 among the children, Governor Abbott demanded an investigation and has called on President Joe Biden to shut the facility.

Texas Senator John Cornyn, a Republican, announced Thursday that he supports a federal investigation into the treatment of children at the facility, saying:

“Unaccompanied children that arrive at our border have already endured dangerous conditions at home and a treacherous journey to get here. The fact that any child would experience abuse in the care of the U.S. government is despicable.”

Meanwhile, District 28 Representative Henry Cuellar also supports an investigation, but he says at this point they are only allegations with little evidence.

”I would ask that the governor, when there were facts that president Trump was separating the kids from their fathers and mothers, I wish he would have spoken about that. This is why we need to make sure we stand up for kids at all times and not only when there’s a Democrat or Republican president.”

At this time, the governor has not provided any evidence aside from saying tips of the alleged abuse were reported.

The Department of Health and Human Services responded to the allegations.

HHS oversees some of the migrant facilities, including the one in San Antonio.

HHS says it will not comment on allegations of sexual abuse at one of its facilities and does not discuss individual cases as a matter of privacy.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.