Advertisement

Vaccine drive to be held at Holding Institute

Vara Hospice will be administering first dose Moderna vaccines a the Holding Institute on Friday.
COVID-19 vaccine drive
COVID-19 vaccine drive(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local organization is holding a vaccine drive for the community once again.

On Friday, Vara Hospice will be administering first dose Moderna vaccines a the Holding Institute from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can register for the vaccine either here or here.

Walk-ins will also be welcomed.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr., age 18
Arrest made in third murder of the year
22-year-old Christian Escotto
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in domestic assault case
COVID-19 vaccine passports
Local health authority addresses vaccine passports
San Antonio migrant facility faces child sexual assault claims
Claims of child sexual assault at migrant housing facility in San Antonio surface
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway
Driver crashes into Spectrum pole along Zapata Highway

Latest News

v
Homebound programs
Homebound and Save our Seniors programs
Programs help arm elderly against the virus
h
Holding Institute
Holding Institute
Local pastor welcomes migrants at Holding Institute