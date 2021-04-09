Vaccine drive to be held at Holding Institute

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local organization is holding a vaccine drive for the community once again.

On Friday, Vara Hospice will be administering first dose Moderna vaccines a the Holding Institute from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can register for the vaccine either here or here.

Walk-ins will also be welcomed.

