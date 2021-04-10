Advertisement

Accident reported on I-35

A man is sent to the hospital after his vehicle rolls over on I-35.
Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is sent to the hospital after his vehicle rolls over on I-35.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to an accident reported on I-35 at mile marker one. There they found a car had rolled over after hitting an 18 wheeler.

The patient was a man in his 30′s who was treated and sent to LMC in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Protest across the border shuts down bridge
Laredo bridges close temporarily amid protest in Nuevo Laredo
Fire breaks out at 7300 block of Santa Maria
Fire Department investigating Santa Maria blaze
Lester Herrera, age 33
Police searching for man wanted for reception hall shooting
Governor Greg Abbott
Texas lawmakers respond to abuse allegations at migrant facilities
Accident on Loop 20 flyover
Accident reported at Loop 20 and Cuatro Vientos

Latest News

Protest across the border shuts down bridge
Laredo bridges close temporarily amid protest in Nuevo Laredo
La Gorra Azul Ranch
Local farm survives pandemic and winter storm
Border Patrol agents rescue unresponsive woman
Border Patrol agents rescue unresponsive woman
Fire breaks out at 7300 block of Santa Maria
Fire Department investigating Santa Maria blaze