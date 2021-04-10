LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is sent to the hospital after his vehicle rolls over on I-35.

The Laredo Fire Department responded to an accident reported on I-35 at mile marker one. There they found a car had rolled over after hitting an 18 wheeler.

The patient was a man in his 30′s who was treated and sent to LMC in serious condition.

