Border Patrol agents rescue unresponsive woman

Agents arrived at the scene and immediately conducted lifesaving techniques to revive the woman.
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol rescue was caught on camera this week after a young boy flagged down a Border Patrol agent on Mines Road and asked for help.

The child’s mother was unresponsive and showing signs of dehydration in the brush due to hot temperatures.

“Our home patrol and one of our EMT’s responded to the area and they were able to locate her,” said Deputy Chief Carl Landrum. “She was unconscious when they located her. Our EMT provided her medical assistance immediately there on the spot and was able to revive her.”

Across the United States, Border Patrol has conducted 4,700 rescues with 3,200 of them in Laredo.

In just the past 24 hours, Laredo BP has made 9 rescues.

