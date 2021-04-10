Local farm survives pandemic and winter storm

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Farm fresh from Laredo is a key feature of one local ranch that has served Texas for more than 50 years.

KGNS got an exclusive tour of it on Friday from two Laredoans who sell eggs, produce and much more.

“Just in these few days with these trees blooming, they’re starting to fill these up with honey,” said co-owner George Mapus.

La Gorra Azul Ranch is about 30 miles north of Laredo, and the owners are gearing up to sell their locally harvested honey after an unexpected delay.

“The freeze we had around Valentine’s Day really set us back because normally we would have already pulled honey by now, but it set all of the plants and things back because it froze everything,” George Mapus said. “We’re rooting our bees on to get us more honey out for our customers.”

George and Tracy Mapus operate the ranch, and they gave KGNS an inside look into their beekeeping.

“The honeybees will collect nectar, and as they collect nectar to bring to the hive, and then they will start to dry it. Just by the movement in the hive, the air in the hive, and then that turns it into honey,” said Georgie, who is a fourth-generation beekeeper.

But he and his wife do much more on the 300-acre ranch.

They also raise cattle -- 29 cows, one bull, and 15 calves.

“Happy cows, happy life,” they said.

Back at their south Laredo home, they raise chickens, which lay seven to eight dozen cage-free eggs a day.

“Healthy, happy hens give you healthy, happy eggs.”

And they grow organic, no pesticide produce.

“Usually about 4 o’clock every day we go out and it’s chicken duty. Either he gets them, or I get them. We feed the chickens, give them water, give them their little treats, keep them cool, gather the eggs,” Tracy Mapus said. “And we wash the eggs, put them in the refrigerator, water our garden and pull the weeds. He works on the tractor. And it just starts all over again. We’re always busy. Is this a hobby? It sounds like a job.”

Although the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from having a fall garden, and the power outages in February damaged some of their plants, their business managed fairly well.

“During the pandemic, we had a waitlist of 120 people,” Tracy Mapus said.

“During the freeze, the same thing happened. People started buying eggs like crazy. I guess they thought there was going to be a shortage, and they called us ‘Do you have eggs? Do you have eggs? Put me on the list.’ So we put them on the list, and we gained customers each time. The pandemic was actually good for our business because people wanted fresh eggs. It helped us.”

Neither a pandemic nor a winter storm will stop La Gorra Azul Ranch from serving Texas “farm fresh from Laredo.”

La Gorra Azul Ranch will sell some of their products at the Laredo Main Street Market on May 15th.

They also produce homemade jams, jellies, freeze-dried fruits, granola, fresh seasonal produce and handmade beeswax lip balm.

You can find them on Facebook here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.