Accident on Highway 83 and Market
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect long delays.
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing traffic on Highway 83 and Market.
Authorities have closed off the southbound lane of US 83 and Market Street.
A witness in the area reportedly saw several police units, fire trucks, and ambulances in the area.
According to the witness, the accident involved a motorcyclist; however, that has not be confirmed by an official source at the moment.
