Advertisement

Accident on Highway 83 and Market

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect long delays.
Accident reported on Highway 83 and Market
Accident reported on Highway 83 and Market(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing traffic on Highway 83 and Market.

Authorities have closed off the southbound lane of US 83 and Market Street.

A witness in the area reportedly saw several police units, fire trucks, and ambulances in the area.

According to the witness, the accident involved a motorcyclist; however, that has not be confirmed by an official source at the moment.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect long delays.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35
File photo: First day of school for LISD
LISD teachers and staff return to campus
Monday morning forecast
The calm before the storm
Protest across the border shuts down bridge
Laredo bridges close temporarily amid protest in Nuevo Laredo
34-year-old Jason Duncan.
Man accused of forcing woman into prostitution

Latest News

Accident reported at Highway 83 and Cielo Lindo
Four injured in Sunday morning accident
Casa de Misericordia Donation Drive
Casa Misericordia Help
City to convert to LED lights
City to convert street lights to LED lights
Help Casa de Misericordia with a simple donation
Help Casa de Misericordia with a simple donation