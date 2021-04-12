Accident on Highway 83 and Market

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing traffic on Highway 83 and Market.

Authorities have closed off the southbound lane of US 83 and Market Street.

A witness in the area reportedly saw several police units, fire trucks, and ambulances in the area.

According to the witness, the accident involved a motorcyclist; however, that has not be confirmed by an official source at the moment.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect long delays.

