Border Patrol chief discusses security with lawmakers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - To date, Laredo Border Patrol sector has made over 50,000 apprehensions.

This surpasses last year’s numbers, according to CBP.gov.

To address their unique challenges and what agents face daily, over the weekend Laredo sector Chief Patrol Matthew Hudak hosted a congressional visit with Laredoan and U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar and U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper.

Chief Huddack briefed the elected officials on the current border security operations of the Laredo sector.

A river tour was incorporated in the visit to demonstrate what agents encounter every day.

