Advertisement

Border Patrol chief discusses security with lawmakers

Chief Huddack briefed the elected officials on the current border security operations of the Laredo sector.
Chief Huddack briefed the elected officials on the current border security operations of the...
Chief Huddack briefed the elected officials on the current border security operations of the Laredo sector.(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - To date, Laredo Border Patrol sector has made over 50,000 apprehensions.

This surpasses last year’s numbers, according to CBP.gov.

To address their unique challenges and what agents face daily, over the weekend Laredo sector Chief Patrol Matthew Hudak hosted a congressional visit with Laredoan and U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar and U.S. Senator John Hickenlooper.

Chief Huddack briefed the elected officials on the current border security operations of the Laredo sector.

A river tour was incorporated in the visit to demonstrate what agents encounter every day.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: First day of school for LISD
LISD teachers and staff return to campus
Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35
34-year-old Jason Duncan.
Man accused of forcing woman into prostitution
Monday morning forecast
The calm before the storm
File photo: Marijuana
Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Latest News

Accident reported at Highway 83 and Cielo Lindo
Four injured in Sunday morning accident
Accident reported on Highway 83 and Market
Accident on Highway 83 and Market
Casa de Misericordia Donation Drive
Casa Misericordia Help
City to convert to LED lights
City to convert street lights to LED lights