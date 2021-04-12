Advertisement

City and county to proclaim National Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month

The initiative seeks to shed light on animal abuse and neglect in our community
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is looking out for our four-legged friends as they seek to combat animal abuse in our community.

On Monday, city and Webb County officials will hold a ceremony to proclaim April as National Prevention Cruelty to Animals Month.

City officials, Laredo Police, the Laredo Animal Care Services, and the Webb County Animal Cruelty task force will all be present at City Hall Chambers at 11 a.m.

The event will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

