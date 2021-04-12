Advertisement

City to convert street lights to LED lights

As of this April, roughly, 1,000 lights have been switched out for LED ones.
City to convert to LED lights
City to convert to LED lights
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Over 5,800 new LED lights will be installed along Laredo roadways.

The City of Laredo is working with AEP Texas to switch current streetlights for LED ones.

Earlier this year city management gave the green light on the project and it is expected to be completed by December 2021.

As of this April, roughly, 1,000 lights have been switched out for LED ones.

The city has also received over $65,000 from AEP Texas for its efforts in identifying energy efficient opportunities regarding energy consumption.

