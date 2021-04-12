Advertisement

Fire chief discusses vaccination efforts in Zapata

Data released by county officials says to date over 1,500 residents have contracted the virus
By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As more people continue to receive the coronavirus vaccine, a neighboring county south of us is celebrating a huge milestone in their efforts in getting the vaccine into people’s arms.

It’s been a month since Zapata County received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Although it was a slow start, volunteers and emergency personnel are working together to get it out to their fellow community members.

Zapata Chief Daniel Arriaga says most of their residents have already received the vaccine.

Arriaga says at last checked; they were about to reach 60 percent of its population to be fully vaccinated.

Less than 20,000 people live in Zapata and when the pandemic hit, it rocked major cities and small towns like Zapata, so when the vaccine came out, getting it was a challenge.

Arriaga says, vaccines are very hard to come by in the beginning but as soon as they started to get them, people were desperate to get them and very willing, so they started the process.

Data released by county officials says to date over 1,500 residents have contracted the virus; sadly, the virus claimed the lives of over 30 residents.

When it comes to weighing the pros and cons on getting the vaccine, Chief Arriaga says you should get it.

He thanks Mary Plattner and county officials for their leadership and the volunteers who took part in the vaccine drives with data entry and traffic control.

