Advertisement

Four injured in Sunday morning accident

Two were transported to Doctors Hospital; meanwhile, the other two were transported to LMC
Accident reported at Highway 83 and Cielo Lindo
Accident reported at Highway 83 and Cielo Lindo(Laredo Fire Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Sunday morning accident sends four people to the hospital.

The accident happened at around 9 a.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to Highway 83 and Cielo Lindo.

Paramedics arrived and found four patients at the scene, one was a woman in her late 30s, a nine-year-old boy, a man in his early 50s, and a woman in her early 30s.

Officials say the woman in her late 30s and the nine-year-old were transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the man and the other woman were transported to LMC.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on I-35
Accident reported on I-35
File photo: First day of school for LISD
LISD teachers and staff return to campus
Monday morning forecast
The calm before the storm
Protest across the border shuts down bridge
Laredo bridges close temporarily amid protest in Nuevo Laredo
34-year-old Jason Duncan.
Man accused of forcing woman into prostitution

Latest News

Accident reported on Highway 83 and Market
Accident on Highway 83 and Market
Casa de Misericordia Donation Drive
Casa Misericordia Help
City to convert to LED lights
City to convert street lights to LED lights
Help Casa de Misericordia with a simple donation
Help Casa de Misericordia with a simple donation