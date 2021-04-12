Four injured in Sunday morning accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Sunday morning accident sends four people to the hospital.

The accident happened at around 9 a.m. when the Laredo Fire Department was called out to Highway 83 and Cielo Lindo.

Paramedics arrived and found four patients at the scene, one was a woman in her late 30s, a nine-year-old boy, a man in his early 50s, and a woman in her early 30s.

Officials say the woman in her late 30s and the nine-year-old were transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the man and the other woman were transported to LMC.

