H-E-B’s Excellence in Education to show some love for educators at LBJ

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A Texas grocery store chain wants to say thank you to local educators who go above and beyond in our community.

As part of its Texas Loves Teachers Tour, H-E-B’s Excellence in Education will be making a stop at LBJ Monday morning to provide goodies, food and prizes to teachers.

The H-E-B Prize Bus will roll on over to the campus at around 11 a.m. and will be giving away gift cards and coupon books.

The tour is visiting 50 school districts and early childhood education centers within 50 days, giving away $20,000 in H.E.B. gift cards each week.

After the tour, H.E.B plans to give away $100,000 in cash prizes to educators throughout Texas during a virtual tribute gala on May 8.

