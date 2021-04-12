Advertisement

Health authority takes vaccination efforts to the streets

Dr. Victor Trevino set up shop at San Bernardo to provide the first dose of the Moderna vaccines to our homeless population
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -In his request to vaccinate hard-to-reach areas, Laredo’s Health Authority hit the streets to make contact with those who may be displaced due to economic reasons or considered high-risk.

Dr. Victor Trevino visited the San Bernardo area and provided people with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

He also made stops at restaurants looking for kitchen staff and employees who fall through the cracks of getting vaccinated.

Some of the areas Dr. Trevino visited were on Santa Maria, around Bethany House, and Calton Road.

Dr. Trevino says, “There is still a significant need to vaccinate vulnerable people who work multiple jobs and have no form of personal transportation. In cases such as these, we need to go to them with information and the vaccine.”

In total, he was able to vaccine 22 people and in 28 days, he will seek them out once again using the address they provided.

