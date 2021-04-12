Advertisement

LISD teachers and staff return to campus

Teachers and staff are expected to return to campus for in-class and virtual instruction
File photo: First day of school for LISD
File photo: First day of school for LISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -With more than 90 percent of its staff vaccinated, LISD is calling their employees to return to work.

On Monday, all Laredo Independent School District teachers and staff are expected to report back to their respective campuses and departments.

That means, for teachers, they are expected to report to their campuses to deliver in-person and virtual instruction for their students.

LISD assistant superintendent for human resources, Dr. Roberta Ramirez says they will continue with their safety protocols including wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

In recent weeks, LISD has partnered with the City of Laredo to host vaccine clinics at their schools.

To date, LISD nurses have administered close to 10,000 vaccines to local residents.

