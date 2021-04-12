Advertisement

Man accused of forcing woman into prostitution

A woman in her 20s told police that she was being forced into prostitution and held against her will
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly forcing a woman into prostitution against her will.

The arrest happened on Thursday afternoon when officers received a kidnapping call near the intersection of Rosson Lane and Jacaman.

When they arrived, they found a woman in her 20′s who reported that she was allegedly compelled to engage in prostitution by force and that she feared for her life.

The assailant was identified as 34-year-old Jason Duncan.

Duncan was located and detained, as well as another man in a nearby location.

After a thorough investigation, authorities revealed that the victim and suspect arrived at Laredo from out of state and that the victim was forced into prostitution against her will.

The findings were shared with the chief prosecutor for the special victim’s unit of the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

Duncan was charged with five warrants for compelling prostitution, one warrant for online promotion of prostitution, and one warrant for human trafficking.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Duncan was taken to the county jail under a combined bond of $390,000.

The case remains under investigation, additional charges may be pending.

