Multiple gunshot victims including Knoxville police officer at Austin-East High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed multiple gunshot victims including an officer following a shooting at Austin-East Monday afternoon.

Knoxville police says multiple agencies are on the scene.

“I’m walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray,” said Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie.

KPD says a unification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and South Hembree.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” said KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Knoxville police are saying to avoid the area.

KPD says an officer is among the victims in a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Posted by WVLT on Monday, April 12, 2021

