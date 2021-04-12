Project to cause road closures at San Isidro Parkway and Calle Del Norte

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Public Works Department is set to begin construction projects at San Isidro Parkway and Calle Del Norte Road.

The projects will start on Monday and include some improvements on the east and west-bound lanes of San Isidro Parkway.

That project is expected to last only a week.

The other construction project is a right turning lane on Calle Del Norte Road and Springfield Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes during the construction time frame.

