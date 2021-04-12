Advertisement

Project to cause road closures at San Isidro Parkway and Calle Del Norte

The projects will start on Monday and include some improvements on the east and west-bound lanes of San Isidro Parkway
Officials say the road is not safe for vehicular or pedestrian traffic.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo Public Works Department is set to begin construction projects at San Isidro Parkway and Calle Del Norte Road.

That project is expected to last only a week.

The other construction project is a right turning lane on Calle Del Norte Road and Springfield Avenue.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes during the construction time frame.

