Sheriff’s Office searching for woman wanted for intoxicated manslaughter

Raquel Ibarra-Carreon, age 40, is wanted for one count in intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxicated assault with a vehicle.
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s Sheriff Office Manhunt, a woman is wanted in connection to a manslaughter case.

Raquel Ibarra-Carreon, age 40, is wanted for one count in intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxicated assault with a vehicle.

She has brown hair and brown eyes and stands 5′2″ and weighs 190 pounds.

That’s the only information provided by the Sheriff’s Office, but according to KGNS archives, Carreon Ibarra was arrested in 2016 for crashing into another vehicle on west Saunders.

Two were injured a one succumbed to their injuries.

If you know of Carreon’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

