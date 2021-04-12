Advertisement

The calm before the storm

Prepare for those chances of rain!
Hot and sunny before the rain
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It looks like we are going to see a calm cloudy day before we see some chances of rain throughout the week.

On Monday, well start out in the low 70s and see a high of about 96 degrees in the afternoon.

As we head into Tuesday, things will drop just a bit as we anticipate those chances of thunderstorms throughout the day.

Temperatures won’t exceed the 90-degree mark and we’ll drop down to 72 overnight.

Those chances of rain will stay with us practically all week.

On Wednesday we’re looking at a high of 90 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

As we head into Thursday, things will cool down a bit, in the mid-80s and staying with that chance of rain.

Things will drop overnight into the 60s, making for a nice cool Friday morning and Friday afternoon.

If you are thinking about plans for next weekend, you might want to make sure those plans include a raincoat and umbrella.

