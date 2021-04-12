Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to drug bust

Police find a thousand pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop
File photo: Marijuana
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A routine traffic stop leads to a thousand pounds of drugs over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Friday, April 9th when officers with the Laredo Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Ram that was hauling a cargo trailer.

Officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Bob Bullock Loop and Clark Boulevard; at which point the driver got out and fled on foot.

A K9 was requested to search the trailer and authorities were able to discover several bundles of marijuana stored under boxes.

Police seized the marijuana and it was turned over to the DEA.

