Accident causes closures on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An accident in south Laredo is causing road closures in the area.
According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Mangana Hein and Highway 83.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.
