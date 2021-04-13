Biden administration agrees to tightening security at border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala are tightening security at their borders.

The Biden administration says they have agreed to put more troops on their own border to stem the flow of migration to the U.S.

The government has struggled to keep up with the influx of migrants recently. Customs and Border Protection encountered more than 171,000 migrants in March, including a record number of unaccompanied minors.

Local agents say this is not the first time they have seen a rise, but they are not about to let their guard down.

“The temperatures increasing right now throughout all of the southern United States, specifically down here in the south Texas area,” said Agent Carl Lahndrum. “So, it was a very hot day yesterday, so, you imagine what that like and it doesn’t take long to dehydrate.”

Carl Lahndrum, a deputy Border Patrol agent, is among those attempting to decipher what’s happening along the river’s edge.

“Stash houses are a problem here in Laredo this year- we’ve encountered over a 110 stash houses here in Laredo just this fiscal year, so from October 1st to this day.”

”So, Mexico made the decision to maintain 10,000 troops at its southern border resulting in twice as many daily migrant interdictions, Guatemala, surged 1,500 police and military personnel to its southern border with Honduras and agreed to set up 12 checkpoints along the migratory route, Honduras surged, 7,000 police and military to disperse a large contingent of migrants,” said Jenn Psaki.

A rescue took place last week along the Rio Grande, igniting the argument surrounding illegal activity here on the border.

“It can be overwhelming, the amount of illegal flow- the amount of people cross the ports of entry- making illegal entry, so it’s a crime and it is a crime and it is our job to detect that and to determine whether a person is a there for this counting or nor not as threat to this country.”

Border Patrol agents dismantled multiple stash houses that resulted in the arrest of nearly 50 individuals, one of which was a convicted sex offender.

“It’s heartbreaking whenever you see that, and you see agents- I’ve been doing this for 25 years- over the course of 25 years, there are hundreds and hundreds of stories like that. It’s not a pleasant situation when someone illegally entering this country.”

The United States has approximately 6,000 miles of land borders with more than 300 ports of entry where travelers and cargo are processed.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection employs about 45,000 personnel charged with stopping the unlawful movement of people and drugs across U.S. borders.

The deputy chief tells us that many people who cross are faced with threats in their own country.

They can be charged up to $6,000 to $8,000 to cross and whether they make it safely or not. Their families are often living in fear until the full amount is paid.

