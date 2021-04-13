Caught on camera: a driverless car makes some reverse donuts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A bizarre sight was caught on camera on a busy Detroit road -- an SUV with no driver, spinning in circles...in reverse.

A man heading to work took this video from his car.

It happened in Detroit last month on a road called “Eight Mile.”

You see a woman chasing her vehicle, but she can’t get the door open.

Eventually, a man who had stopped to help broke the driver’s side window, opened the door, and got in and stopped the vehicle.

Jimmy Ellerbe, who witnessed the incident, says now that he knows no one got hurt... it’s kind of funny.

“One guy stopped and tried to put a brick down to stop the truck and then another guy tried to use something smaller then went back to his car and got the jack and bust the window out with jack. He was the hero, wherever he is, because he hopped in, he smashed that window and then he hopped in. It got that to stop get the truck to stop,” he said.

We don’t know for sure what caused the vehicle to spin on its own.

Ellerbee thinks the woman ‘may’ have tried to park the car nearby and put it in reverse by accident.

