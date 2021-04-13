Advertisement

Caught on camera: a driverless car makes some reverse donuts

A man heading to work took the video on Detroit’s Eight Mile road
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A bizarre sight was caught on camera on a busy Detroit road -- an SUV with no driver, spinning in circles...in reverse.

A man heading to work took this video from his car.

It happened in Detroit last month on a road called “Eight Mile.”

You see a woman chasing her vehicle, but she can’t get the door open.

Eventually, a man who had stopped to help broke the driver’s side window, opened the door, and got in and stopped the vehicle.

Jimmy Ellerbe, who witnessed the incident, says now that he knows no one got hurt... it’s kind of funny.

“One guy stopped and tried to put a brick down to stop the truck and then another guy tried to use something smaller then went back to his car and got the jack and bust the window out with jack. He was the hero, wherever he is, because he hopped in, he smashed that window and then he hopped in. It got that to stop get the truck to stop,” he said.

We don’t know for sure what caused the vehicle to spin on its own.

Ellerbee thinks the woman ‘may’ have tried to park the car nearby and put it in reverse by accident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raquel Ibarra-Carreon, age 40
Sheriff’s Office searching for woman wanted for intoxicated manslaughter
Fatal vehicle accident on Highway 83 and Magna Hein
Fatal vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein
File photo: First day of school for LISD
LISD teachers and staff return to campus
Laredo family addresses need for local foster homes
Laredo family addresses need for local foster homes
34-year-old Jason Duncan.
Man accused of forcing woman into prostitution

Latest News

President Joe Biden on Tuesday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin, directly raising...
Biden raises concerns with Putin about Ukraine confrontation
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant and former...
LIVE: Defense begins case against ex-cop in George Floyd’s death
Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days...
US to leave troops in Afghanistan beyond May, 9/11 new goal
Protesters, including Tristan Love who shed a tear, confronted police over the shooting death...
GRAPHIC: Pressure builds to fire Minnesota officer who killed Wright
Peter Marks, director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, recommended...
FDA: Blood clots possibly related to J&J vaccine require special treatment