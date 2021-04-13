Advertisement

City to demolish Lyon Street storage tank

The storage tank has been a familiar site on Lyon Street for nearly 50 years
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Its history in the making as a well-known water tank in central Laredo is set to be demolished.

The storage tank demolition project could affect your morning commute for the next couple of months.

Starting on Tuesday, the City of Laredo Utilities Department will be working on a ground storage tank demolition and replacement project on Lyon Street.

Construction will take place at the 1500 block of East Lyon Street along North Seymour Avenue.

During this time drivers are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes to get to their destination.

This will cause plenty of noise and dust inconvenience, but water services will not be affected.

The project is expected to take up to eight weeks.

