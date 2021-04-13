Distracted driving awareness month; put down the phone

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Last year, nearly one in five crashes was caused by a distracted driver, which resulted in the deaths of 364 people and over 2,000 injuries, that’s according to TxDOT.

In observance of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the agency has launched a campaign to remind drivers to put their phones down and give full attention when behind the wheel.

Dangerous distractions include any activity that shifts the driver’s attention from operating a vehicle.

Research shows that regardless of whether a driver uses a voice-to-text program, hands-free device or a handheld one, the distraction will affect the driver’s ability to drive safely.

Since September of 2017, it has been illegal to read, write, or send a text while driving and those who are caught can face a fine up to $200.

