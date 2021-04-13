FBI searching for missing Arkansas man in Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is searching for answers about a man who may been kidnapped in Mexico.

According to the FBI’s Little Rock, Arkansas field office, 31-year-old Luis Davila went to visit his girlfriends near Monterrey and has not been seen since March 29th.

The FBI believes Davila may still be in Mexico, possibly near Nuevo Laredo, and may be the victim of a kidnapping.

Davila is from Bentonville, Arkansas, weighs 190 pounds is 5′10″, has brown eyes, and black hair.

Davila was driving a 2016 Nissan Maxima with Arkansas license plate number 936-VET. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and jeans.

The public is urged to call the FBI at (956) 723-4021 with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at Tips.FBI.gov.

