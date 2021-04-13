Groovy Tuesday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - There’s no sign of rain just yet, but it’s coming!

On Tuesday we will start out warm and muggy in the 70s and we’ll see a high of about 91 degrees.

Thankfully, we are going to start to see a relief in temperatures as we head into the weekend.

On Wednesday, things will drop a little into the upper 80s and we’ll see that 30 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

These chances of rain will only increase throughout the week.

On Thursday we are looking at a high of 86 degrees and a 30 percent chance of rain.

Now things will warm up on Friday to a high of 90; however, a 40 percent chance of rain will bring us down to the 60s overnight.

The on Saturday we won’t get above the 70s and on Sunday we’ll see a high of about 73 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

We’ll start out next week in the 70s and with a 20 percent chance of rain.

So overall, don’t forget to dust off that umbrella and raincoat because you are going to need it!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.