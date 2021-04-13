Health officials address Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local health officials are reacting to the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Laredo health authority said:

“The FDA and CDC is recommending a pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in an abundance of caution. Causation has not been established from preliminary data of the six cases of blood clots and low platelets. We are advising that people that have received the vaccine within two weeks should monitor themselves and report any signs of severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath of breath to their health care provider or health department.”

Now we hear from the Laredo Health Department’s director Richard Chamberlain...

He shares with us:

“The City of Laredo health hub has not received J&J vaccines thus far, therefore none of our City of Laredo operations providing vaccines will be affected. The city has never received J&J vaccines via the Laredo health hub.”

