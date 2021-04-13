Laredo family addresses need for local foster homes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Five hundred: that’s the estimated amount of children in Laredo who are in the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services custody.

The need for foster homes is great, and KGNS sat down with one Laredo family who is trying to fill that gap.

After a decade of fostering, the Prado family founded Homes in Harmony Foster Care and Adoption Agency to help the hundreds of kids in need of a harmonious home.

It took them a year to officially get up and running.

”A lot of the kids are placed in homes, but unfortunately we’re out of homes. What’s happening is that these kids are living in hotel rooms, they’re living in the CPS offices. The CPS offices have been converted into rooms, and they have beds.”

Diana and Jorge Prado have fostered numerous children over the years, even adopting four of them along with their two biological children.

The family of eight all contribute to the newly-formed agency.

”There was one night we were brought a two-year-old little girl that came to me in a really dirty, muddy onesie and a diaper. And that’s all she had.”

The Prado’s first foster child was an infant from the hospital in 2011.

Another infant they fostered is now permanently a part of the family.

“She’s nine years old now.”

According to homes in harmony, the state of Texas allows up to six children in a home, so the Prados were maxed out when it came to fostering.

They didn’t want to stop helping, so they started their own foster care and adoption agency.

”I think it’s really awesome that my mom is doing this because she’s always been a helpful person,” said Nadia Prado.

”It feels normal,” said Natalie Prado. “We’re a family. It’s not any different than anyone else.”

Homes in Harmony is accepting applications for foster parents and adopters.

Although some may be hesitant to foster because they may get attached, Diana Prado says while it may be hard when a child leaves, it’s worth it because you’ve made a difference in their life.

If you’re interested in learning more about the process in becoming a foster parent, you can visit their website here or their Facebook here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.