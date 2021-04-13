Advertisement

Laredo Fire Department addresses phone scam

According to officials, citizens are reportedly receiving calls asking for donations on the department’s behalf.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is addressing a phone call scam impersonating them.

According to officials, citizens are reportedly receiving calls asking for donations on the department’s behalf.

The fire department released a statement, saying:

“We would like to remind our citizens that the Laredo Metro Fire Department does not solicit monetary donations or gift cards of any kind. If you should happen to receive such a call, we urge you to report it to the Laredo Police Department as soon as possible.”

