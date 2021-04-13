Man accused of DWI crashes into police unit
This is the second weekend in a row that a law enforcement is injured by a drunk driver
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -For the second weekend in a row, a law enforcement officer is injured by a drunk driver.
The incident happened on Saturday, Apr. 10 at around 2 a.m. when officers were assisting with a rollover accident on the northbound lanes of I-35 and Frankfort.
The officer was sitting inside his patrol car with his emergency lights on, when a Ford F-150 crashed into the back of his police unit, causing extensive damage.
The driver was identified as 23-year-old Jose Luis Fuentes.
Both the officer and Fuentes were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fuentes was charged with DWI.
