Man accused of DWI crashes into police unit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -For the second weekend in a row, a law enforcement officer is injured by a drunk driver.

The incident happened on Saturday, Apr. 10 at around 2 a.m. when officers were assisting with a rollover accident on the northbound lanes of I-35 and Frankfort.

The officer was sitting inside his patrol car with his emergency lights on, when a Ford F-150 crashed into the back of his police unit, causing extensive damage.

The driver was identified as 23-year-old Jose Luis Fuentes.

Both the officer and Fuentes were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fuentes was charged with DWI.

