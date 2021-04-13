NJ man arrested in Laredo to remain in custody pending trail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A New Jersey man who was wanted in connection to a fatal vehicle crash and was eventually caught in Laredo will remain in custody pending trial.

On Apr. 12, Ocean County Prosecutor announced that 27-year-old Roberto Alcazar Sanchez shall remain in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on charges he knowingly left the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and operated a vehicle with a suspended license.

Sanchez surrendered himself to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Laredo, Texas on Mar. 3.

He was extradited from Texas to New Jersey and has been in an Ocean County Jail ever since.

Sanchez was charged in connection to a vehicle accident that happened on Dec. 24 of last year in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

Authorities were called out to a crash involving a 2010 Mercedes Benz driven by an 83-year-old man who was traveling with his 81-year-old wife at the time.

According to police. while the driver was attempting to make a left-hand turn, his vehicle collided with a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

Both were taken to the hospital where the 81-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries at a Jersey Shore hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, Sanchez was identified as the driver who fled the scene of the accident and then allegedly attempted to flee to Mexico through Laredo.

