Road closures along I-35 to begin Monday night

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Road closures along I-35 will begin on Monday.

Beginning on Monday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., drivers can expect inside mainlane closures for both the northbound and southbound I-35 lanes, between mile marker 8 and 10.

These closures will allow the placement of concrete traffic barriers.

Drivers should slow down, merge to open lanes, and travel through the work zone using extreme caution.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.