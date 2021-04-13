Advertisement

Road closures along I-35 to begin Monday night

These closures will allow the placement of concrete traffic barriers.
(Associated Press)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Road closures along I-35 will begin on Monday.

Beginning on Monday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., drivers can expect inside mainlane closures for both the northbound and southbound I-35 lanes, between mile marker 8 and 10.

Drivers should slow down, merge to open lanes, and travel through the work zone using extreme caution.

