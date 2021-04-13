Advertisement

South Texas McDonald’s restaurants to hold hiring event

A fast-food giant is looking to hire new employees in south Texas, especially in Laredo.
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fast-food giant is looking to hire new employees in south Texas, especially in Laredo.

The three-day hiring event is underway where McDonald’s restaurants will be accepting applications and conducting interviews for crew and management positions.

According to the restaurant, COVID safety guidelines are still in place.

That includes wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, and masks and gloves for employees.

“Right now, the McDonald’s restaurants are looking to hire about 80 new employees,” said Sandra Llano, director of operations. “McDonald’s is looking to hire 25,000 employees across the entire state of Texas this month. We know that there are people who are eager to return to work, so what we’re doing is having hiring days. We’re taking applications through our drive thru. We are doing this to provide a new, safe and convenient way for applicants to fill out applications.”

