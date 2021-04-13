Advertisement

Spectrum outage reported in Laredo

The cable company is aware of the issue and is currently working to restore service
Spectrum
Spectrum(Charter Communications)
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are experiencing issues with your cable or internet, you are not alone.

Spectrum is reporting an outage in the Laredo area.

The cable company says it is aware of the situation and is currently working to restore services.

They say the issue should be fixed by 10:30 a.m.

