Texas reports drop in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

The state hit the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since June of last year
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas hits the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since June of last year.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there were 2,823 people hospitalized on Sunday.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the rolling average number of daily new cases reported over the past two weeks in Texas has decreased by 12%.

State officials reported eight new COVID-19 deaths on Monday.

