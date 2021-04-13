UISD to proceed with superintendent search

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The UISD Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday to continue the process of searching for the next superintendent.

Members will discuss the remaining superintendent applicants and which candidates will move to the second round of interviews.

At last checked, the district received, six highly qualified local and out-of-town applicants were selected for initial interviews last week.

The district says these six applicants have decades of superintendent or central administration experience.

Three applicants are expected to go on to the final round of interviews.

