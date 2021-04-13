Webb County to give Pfizer vaccine during upcoming drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -While the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not affecting the city’s vaccination efforts, Webb County has made some adjustments to its upcoming vaccination clinic.

According to Larry Sanchez with Webb County, they will no longer administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday.

The county is still planning to give out the coronavirus vaccine but will now give out the Pfizer vaccine at the drive.

The drive will take place at LIFE Downs Pavillion.

If you have any questions you can call 956 523-4747

