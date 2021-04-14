Autism Awareness Month: Local family shines spotlight on autistic son

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Autism awareness is spreading here at home as Webb County commissioners voted to light the courthouse blue throughout the month of April, also planting multi-colored flags along the courthouse lawn.

KGNS sat down with a Laredo couple whose son is autistic.

Nine-year-old Mason Uribe’s favorite subject in school is science, and he loves to play video games, especially Minecraft.

He also loves Legos.

Although the third grader has autism and attention deficit disorder, he is still independent.

“He doesn’t need a lot of help,” said Raul Uribe. “He’s not non-verbal. He can speak to you. He just has a difficult time explaining his situation.”

Mason’s parents Celene and Raul Uribe have two other children, and they say: “We manage like every other parent.”

However, the pandemic did affect Mason’s learning.

“Without that one-on-one instruction, he regressed a lot, so that’s the reason we requested for him to go back to school.”

Autism is a developmental disability and is characterized by “persistent differences in communication, interpersonal relationships, and social interaction across different environments,” according to the Autism Society.

The degree to which a person has autism varies along a broad spectrum.

“You can be really extreme, non-verbal and need a lot of help to a little more high functioning,” said Raul. “He can talk to you and have some sort of independence.”

The Autism awareness ribbon has different colored puzzle pieces, which represent the complexity of autism and the diversity of the people and families living with it.

Mason’s parents want other parents and children to be aware of the condition.

“Treat them as normal as possible,” said Celene.

“Some have trouble speaking or understanding themselves or expressing themselves, so just for them not to be bullied,” said Raul.

The Uribes say their families are a huge help.

They are also a part of a support group called Families for Autism Support and Awareness.

Anyone from teachers to parents to friends who want to learn more about autism can join the support group on Facebook.

