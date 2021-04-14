Advertisement

Border Patrol helicopter hovers over Clark

According to BP’s preliminary reports, three individuals were apprehended.
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was as chaotic scene on Tuesday in central Laredo as several Laredo police and Border Patrol units were spotted patrolling an area on Clark Boulevard near Loop 20.

A helicopter was seen hovering over a brush area. According to a witness, the helicopter flew over the area for close to an hour.

A Border Patrol spokesperson told KGNS News that BP agents were called by Laredo police for assistance because it was believed some individuals in the area may have be undocumented.

According to BP’s preliminary reports, three individuals were apprehended, but it is not clear how many were being tracked.

KGNS reached out to Laredo police, but no information was provided.

