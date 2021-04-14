Bring on the rain!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a while since we had a decent amount of rainfall but all that is about to change.

On Wednesday we will start out in the low-70s and we’ll see a high of about 90 degrees.

Throughout the day we’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain that will only increase overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north Texas and although we won’t see anything major in our area, it’s something to keep in mind.

Nevertheless, these chances of rain will bring down our temperatures to the 80s on Thursday.

We are looking at a high of 87 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Our chances of rain will continue to increase as we head into the weekend.

On Friday, we’ll hit a high of 94 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Then overnight, we’ll dip down to the 60s, which will give us a nice breezy Saturday at 74 degrees.

These chances of rain will start to decrease on Sunday, and we’ll stay in the low 70s.

By next week we will start our work week sunny and in the 80s.

