Advertisement

Bring on the rain!

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of north Texas
Bring on the rain
Bring on the rain(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a while since we had a decent amount of rainfall but all that is about to change.

On Wednesday we will start out in the low-70s and we’ll see a high of about 90 degrees.

Throughout the day we’ll see a 20 percent chance of rain that will only increase overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for north Texas and although we won’t see anything major in our area, it’s something to keep in mind.

Nevertheless, these chances of rain will bring down our temperatures to the 80s on Thursday.

We are looking at a high of 87 degrees with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Our chances of rain will continue to increase as we head into the weekend.

On Friday, we’ll hit a high of 94 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Then overnight, we’ll dip down to the 60s, which will give us a nice breezy Saturday at 74 degrees.

These chances of rain will start to decrease on Sunday, and we’ll stay in the low 70s.

By next week we will start our work week sunny and in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal vehicle accident on Highway 83 and Magna Hein
Fatal vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein
23-year-old Jose Luis Fuentes
Man accused of DWI crashes into police unit
Spectrum
Spectrum outage reported in Laredo
Lyon Street Demolition and replacement project underway
City to demolish Lyon Street storage tank
Laredo family addresses need for local foster homes
Laredo family addresses need for local foster homes

Latest News

Tuesday morning forecast
Groovy Tuesday morning
Monday weather forecast
Monday weather forecast
Monday morning forecast
The calm before the storm
Yolanda Villarreal gives weather update
Flaming hot Friday