City to hold virtual townhall for water master plan

The virtual meeting will be led by the city’s consultant teams, city of Laredo management staff as well as attendance by members of City Council
File photo: Water treatment plant(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is working on a master plan for its water services and it’s inviting the community to be a part of the conversation.

On Wednesday evening the city will kick off its series of virtual town halls to discuss the city’s 50-year water and wastewater master plan.

The virtual meeting will be led by the city’s consultant teams, City of Laredo management staff as well as attendance by members of City Council.

The goal is to show all the work that has been done in our community, receive public input, and set out a timeline for the presentation of the master plan later this year.

That event is expected to take place virtually via Zoom at 6 p.m.

For more information, you can click here.

