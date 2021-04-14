Demolition begins at Lyon Street Storage tank

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After being an eyesore for roughly 50 years, the city has started the demolition process on the Lyon Street Storage Tank.

Construction crews started the demolition at around 10 a.m. at the 1500 block of East Lyon Street.

It’s a project that has been a long time coming, and now crews are ready to get to work for the next six to eight weeks.

Site supervisor David Delgado says they are building a new tank that will benefit the local community.

During this time, the construction may create a bit of noise, dust and traffic inconvenience but they are asking residents to be patient while they work on the project.

