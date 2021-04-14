Advertisement

Demolition begins at Lyon Street Storage tank

The construction project is expected to take about six to eight weeks
By Barbara Campos
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After being an eyesore for roughly 50 years, the city has started the demolition process on the Lyon Street Storage Tank.

Construction crews started the demolition at around 10 a.m. at the 1500 block of East Lyon Street.

It’s a project that has been a long time coming, and now crews are ready to get to work for the next six to eight weeks.

Site supervisor David Delgado says they are building a new tank that will benefit the local community.

During this time, the construction may create a bit of noise, dust and traffic inconvenience but they are asking residents to be patient while they work on the project.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal vehicle accident on Highway 83 and Magna Hein
Fatal vehicle accident reported on Highway 83 and Mangana Hein
23-year-old Jose Luis Fuentes
Man accused of DWI crashes into police unit
Spectrum
Spectrum outage reported in Laredo
Lyon Street Demolition and replacement project underway
City to demolish Lyon Street storage tank
Raquel Ibarra-Carreon, age 40
Sheriff’s Office searching for woman wanted for intoxicated manslaughter

Latest News

Lyon tank demolition project
Lyon tank demolition project
Slave Trade Game in North Texas High School
High School students trade classmates in “slave-trading game”
Slave Trade Game in North Texas High School
Slave Trade Game in North Texas
Stash House Central Laredo
Nearly two dozen are caught at stash house in central Laredo